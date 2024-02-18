English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai’s Interview With Simi Garewal Was Interrupted By An ‘Unexpected Guest’

In a throwback video, Aishwarya Rai and veteran actress Simi Garewal can be seen in the midst of conversation when an unexpected guest crashes the interview.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai | Image:Aishwarya Rai FC/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Veteran actor Simi Garewal took a trip down memory lane to share a throwback video from her talk show. She shared a clip from the time Aishwarya Rai was a guest on the show. In the clip now going viral, the two actresses are in the middle of a conversation when an unexpected guest interrupts them. 

Simi Garewal takes a trip down memory lane

Two weeks back, Simi Garewal took to her Instagram account to share a clip from her interview with Aishwarya Rai. the video stars with Simi asking the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress "If this beauty thing is so overpowering, does the woman inside get eclipsed?" Aishwarya started replying, "But for...I think people who do not know me when they'd first meet me, I guess they'd come with the bag--..." Simi then repeatedly gestured to Aishwarya that a cockroach was approaching her and said in a hushed tone, "Look. Eww."

Even after seeing the cockroach, Aishwarya remained calm in the video. Aishwarya giggled and looked around saying, "Hello. We could do with some help here." Simi looked at the crew members and said, "Cockroach hatao (Take away the cockroach), please. Bilkul Aishwarya ji k paas araha hai (It's coming towards Aishwarya)." Both of them asked the people around to remove the insect.

Aishwarya Rai goofily asks ‘who planned this’ 

Aishwarya Rai and Simi Garewal file photo| Image: Aishwarya Rai FC

As a person approached, Aishwarya looked around and asked, "Who planned this (laughs)?" Simi said, "I've never seen a cockroach here before." Aishwarya continued, "Nobody is moving. All those guys are just looking." Simi replied, "Men have changed." Laughing, Aishwarya said, "Itne pyaar se he's put ghoonghat (He lovingly put a veil) on it and taken it away." As the video ended, Aishwarya, in an accent, said, "Suddenly, the cockroach has taken over." The video is now doing rounds on social media. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

27 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

30 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

34 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

38 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  5. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo