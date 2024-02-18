Advertisement

Veteran actor Simi Garewal took a trip down memory lane to share a throwback video from her talk show. She shared a clip from the time Aishwarya Rai was a guest on the show. In the clip now going viral, the two actresses are in the middle of a conversation when an unexpected guest interrupts them.

Simi Garewal takes a trip down memory lane

Two weeks back, Simi Garewal took to her Instagram account to share a clip from her interview with Aishwarya Rai. the video stars with Simi asking the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress "If this beauty thing is so overpowering, does the woman inside get eclipsed?" Aishwarya started replying, "But for...I think people who do not know me when they'd first meet me, I guess they'd come with the bag--..." Simi then repeatedly gestured to Aishwarya that a cockroach was approaching her and said in a hushed tone, "Look. Eww."

Even after seeing the cockroach, Aishwarya remained calm in the video. Aishwarya giggled and looked around saying, "Hello. We could do with some help here." Simi looked at the crew members and said, "Cockroach hatao (Take away the cockroach), please. Bilkul Aishwarya ji k paas araha hai (It's coming towards Aishwarya)." Both of them asked the people around to remove the insect.

Aishwarya Rai goofily asks ‘who planned this’

Aishwarya Rai and Simi Garewal file photo| Image: Aishwarya Rai FC

As a person approached, Aishwarya looked around and asked, "Who planned this (laughs)?" Simi said, "I've never seen a cockroach here before." Aishwarya continued, "Nobody is moving. All those guys are just looking." Simi replied, "Men have changed." Laughing, Aishwarya said, "Itne pyaar se he's put ghoonghat (He lovingly put a veil) on it and taken it away." As the video ended, Aishwarya, in an accent, said, "Suddenly, the cockroach has taken over." The video is now doing rounds on social media.