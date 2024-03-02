English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Tiger Shroff Cuts Cake, Celebrates Birthday With Paps At Jamnagar Airport | WATCH

In the viral video, Tiger Shroff can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt and baggy jeans as he posed for the paps at Jamnagar airport.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • 2 min read
Tiger Shroff celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, March 2. The actor was snapped at the Jamnagar airport as he reached the city to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The paps at the location prepared a cake for the Baaghi star and the actor seemed thankful for the sweet gesture. 

Tiger Shroff’s birthday celebration in Jamnagar 

In the viral video, Tiger can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt and baggy jeans as he posed for the paps at Jamnagar airport. As a cake was brought out for cutting, the actor expressed gratitude to the paps and was seen giving flying kisses to the fans. 

 

Last night, the first day of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bash commenced with a cocktail night. The second day’s festivities began with a soulful sufi afternoon. Popular background singers from the movie Javed Ali and Harshdeep Kaur performed live at the event.

What entails on day 2 of the three-day Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash? 

After a smashing first day of the bash, the couple will host two events today - A Walk On The Wildside and Mela Rogue. This comes after the cocktail night which had Rihanna perform for the first time in India. On day 2, the first half of the day will see the guests experiencing in person how the family helps wildlife, through their new environmentally aligned Vantara project.

It will also feature 'A Walk on the Wildside' themed event, for which the guests are asked to wear "jungle fever" outfits, making the day both fun and focused on helping animals. The event will be held outdoors at the Ambanis' animal rescue center in Jamnagar. The fun theme is perfect for a day event, where the guests can wear colourful, vibrant outfits to reflect the sentiment of being close to nature. Floral, leaf-patterned outfits will rule the day.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

