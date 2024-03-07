Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff shared screen space in the 2019 hit film War. While the film brought attention to their performances, many people also thought the two actors had excellent chemistry with each other. When asked if he would ever play Hrithik's love interest in an interview, Tiger chuckled and said he thought it was "weird" that people were complimenting him on his chemistry with Hrithik.

Tiger Shroff reacts to playing Hrithik Roshan's love interest

During his appearance on No Filter Neha, Tiger talked about their character in War and how they were supposed to portray mentor and protege and nothing more. The actor said, “It’s weird that a lot of the feedback I have gotten is like ‘Tiger, you have the best chemistry with…’ And I am thinking Shraddha, Kriti, who could it be? (And they say) Hrithik Roshan, which is so weird,”

In War, Hrithik and Tiger were pitted against each other and were seen doing some death-defining stunts in the film. When Neha Dhupia asked about Hrithik’s introduction scene in the film where Tiger’s character seems completely enamoured by the Fighter actor’s charm, Tiger explained, “The subtext for me was that he is my hero and I am supposed to look at him with awe. Like I want to join your team, I want to be under your wing, that’s it.”

More about War

War, which released on 4,200 screens, on its opening day collected INR 53.35 crore net. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller also starred Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Dipannita Sharma and Anupriya Goenka in key roles.

(with inputs from IANS)