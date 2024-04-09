Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Currently, the actors the busy promoting their films. In one of such promotional events, Tiger Shroff seemingly confirmed a sequel to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will release in theatres on April 11.

Tiger Shroff confirms Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sequel

Sequels to films have become the latest trend that the entire Indian film industry has been following. Right from Baahubali to now Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, HanuMan, War and several others, there were also speculations that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will turn into a franchise with more films in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Now, Tiger Shroff has reacted to the same. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "yes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is definitely intended as a franchise, and I think once you see the end-credit scenes you will see there is not only scope but also certainty of a sequel.”

Advertisement

What more do we know about the BMCM sequel?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will return in the sequel. However, the antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran will change. The sequel to the yet-to-release film too will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

However, the decision could be changed too. Not long time ago, the makers of Ganpath too were planning on a sequel. But, after seeing the disastrous no-show of the film at the box office, the makers put a full stop to the franchise plans.

Earlier, BMCM was scheduled to release on April 10 alongside Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Now, both the films have pushed their release dates to April 11, with the paid preview beginning at 6 pm on April 10. BMCM also stars actors Disha Patani and Alaya F.