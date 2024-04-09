×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Tiger Shroff Hints At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sequel Ahead Of Movie Release: Once You See The...

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release, there has been a buzz that the film is planning on making a franchise. Tiger Shroff has now responded to the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tiger Shroff
file photo | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Currently, the actors the busy promoting their films. In one of such promotional events, Tiger Shroff seemingly confirmed a sequel to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will release in theatres on April 11.

Tiger Shroff confirms Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sequel

Sequels to films have become the latest trend that the entire Indian film industry has been following. Right from Baahubali to now Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, HanuMan, War and several others, there were also speculations that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will turn into a franchise with more films in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Now, Tiger Shroff has reacted to the same. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "yes, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is definitely intended as a franchise, and I think once you see the end-credit scenes you will see there is not only scope but also certainty of a sequel.”

Advertisement

What more do we know about the BMCM sequel?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will return in the sequel. However, the antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran will change. The sequel to the yet-to-release film too will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

However, the decision could be changed too. Not long time ago, the makers of Ganpath too were planning on a sequel. But, after seeing the disastrous no-show of the film at the box office, the makers put a full stop to the franchise plans.

Earlier, BMCM was scheduled to release on April 10 alongside Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan. Now, both the films have pushed their release dates to April 11, with the paid preview beginning at 6 pm on April 10. BMCM also stars actors Disha Patani and Alaya F.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Talks About SA Rahim

4 minutes ago
Grounded Helicopter Forces Rahul To Stay Overnight In MP

Grounded Helicopter Force

8 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila BTS Photos

12 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Eid Outfits

13 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Celeb-inspired Denim Look

14 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

15 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Thrillers Based On Books

16 minutes ago
Rush Hour

Jackie Chan Turns 70

16 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

17 minutes ago
Goa

Goa Heatwave

17 minutes ago
Pushpa Part 1

Allu Arjun Turns 42

17 minutes ago
Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

18 minutes ago
lettuce

Veggies To Eat In Summers

18 minutes ago
Byadagi Dry Red Chilli

Indian Chillies To Try

20 minutes ago
Indoor Excercise

Tips to Maintain Fitness

21 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir share a lovely hug after CSK vs KKR

Dhoni and Gambhir's hug

23 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz On Deepika-Kareena

23 minutes ago
ABCom Private Limited Launches Nationwide Laptop Rental for Companies

ABCom Private Limited

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo