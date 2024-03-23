×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Tiger Shroff Starrer Rambo Remake Put On The Back Burner Due To Budget Issues: Report

As per reports, Rambo makers want to see Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office performance before they go through with the production of Tiger Shroff starrer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rambo
Rambo | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tiger Shroff’s last two releases, Ganapath and Heropanti 2, did not perform well at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. While the actor awaits its release, his next Rambo has been postponed for the time being. As per reports, the makers want to see BMCM’s box office performance before starting the production of Rambo. 

Rambo delayed again? 

An insider source told Bollywood Hungama that Rambo has been delayed due to budget constraints. The insider said, “Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand were looking to take Rambo on floors from April 2024, however, the same has been delayed due to budget issues. While the film budget is around Rs. 150 crores, the studio partner, Jio Studios, has conveyed their decision to await the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, before proceeding with Rambo.”

 

The film's budget will be revised in light of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office performance. It will determine how the stakeholders will proceed moving forward with Tiger’s next film. Rambo's future currently rests on BMCM. It can start production as early as July 2024 at this point.

What do we know about Rambo? 

With Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios serving as producers, Rohit Dhawan will helm the Indian adaptation of Rambo. Preparation work is underway and the script is locked. A variety of action teams are being consulted by Rohit and Siddharth to produce an action extravaganza that honors the tradition of the Hollywood original film.

 

The movie will be filmed both overseas and in India. The story has reportedly been rewritten with the sensibilities of Indian audiences in mind. It will be a large-scale action adventure.

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:22 IST

