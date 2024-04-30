Advertisement

Tiger Shroff has found himself embroiled in controversy for endorsing a pan masala brand. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor's advertisements also featuring Ajay Devgn, who has been long associated with the tobacco brand, and Amyra Dastur have invited severe criticism online. Many on social media have pointed out that Tiger, who is considered a fitness icon and promotes healthy living, should have been more careful with his choice of endorsement deals as it sends a "wrong message" to the youth.

File photo of Tiger Shroff | Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram

In the past, popular stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also endorsed pan masalas through surrogate advertisements. These "edible products" are known to have severe health hazards.

Advertisement

This is not Tiger's first pan masala endorsement

Tiger Shroff recently joined the list of celebs endorsing a pan masala brand. However, this not the first time the young actor has associated himself with questionable endorsement deals. Previously, Tiger and Telugu star Mahesh Babu were faces of another brand selling pan masala through surrogate advertisements. However, despite social media users calling out the actors for their choice of product endorsement online, both Mahesh Babu and Tiger did not disassociate themselves from the brand.

Advertisement

Still from an advertisement | Image: YouTube screengrab

Speaking to Republic Media in a previous interview, actor and former Lok Sabha MP Nitish Bharadwaj had put the onus of associating with a specific brand on the actors. "Stars should have moral and ethical responsibility. The common man idolises them," he shared.

Social media users blast Tiger for endorsing pan masala brand

After Tiger's advertisement endorsing a pan masala brand started doing the rounds on social media, netizens were quick to criticise him. Many pointed out that Bollywood stars are "hypocrites" for advocating healthy living on one hand and endorsing products with health hazards on the other.

Slamming Tiger, a social media user wrote, "Cannot accept from you, I admire you. But this pan masala really #bycott_tigershroff (sic)." Another one commented, "tiger shroff as well in vimal pan masala ad? ek fitness mein uske liye respect thi woh bi chali gayi (sic)."

Advertisement

A screenshot from X

A screenshot from X

A screenshot from X

A screenshot from X

The actor or his team is yet to put out a statement.

When Akshay Kumar faced criticism for endorsing pan masala brand

A couple of years ago, Akshay Kumar too came under fire for associating with a pan masala brand. After severe criticism, the actor announced his decision to sever ties with the brand and shared that he would no longer be endorsing their products. He made an official announcement saying he was "sorry" for his relationship with the brand.

A screenshot from Akshay Kumar's X handle