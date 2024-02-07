Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Tiger Shroff-Varun Dhawan To Replace John Abraham-Akshay Kumar In Desi Boyz 2? Read Details

In the highly-anticipated sequel of Desi Boyz, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan will reportedly replace the duo of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan with Tiger Shroff
Varun Dhawan with Tiger Shroff | Image:Instagram/bollywoodsocietyy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The beloved duo of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, famous for their roles in Desi Boyz will not be reprising their characters in the much-anticipated sequel. The sequel which has been tentatively titled Desi Boyzz 2 is set to take a new direction with a fresh cast.

Who will play the lead in Desi Boyz 2?

Varun Dhawan is said to be in talks to join the project and several media reports have revealed that he has been approached for another sequel post No Entry 2. For over a month, speculation has been rife about the sequel to the 2011 hit Desi Boyz starring Akshay and Abraham. Contrary to some rumours suggesting a locked script for Desi Boyz 2, other sources indicate a complete overhaul of the cast, ruling out the return of the original stars.

Insiders from a prominent media portal have disclosed that the cast for Desi Boyz 2 is still under finalisation and the completion of the scripting process is also pending. However, it's confirmed that John and Akshay won't be reprising their roles. Talks are underway to bring Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff on board for the lead roles which will bring a fresh narrative while retaining the familiar title.

Advertisement

Director Lakshya Raj Anand is at the helm of this sequel with discussions surrounding potential leading ladies. Ananya Panday is being considered for the role opposite Varun, but the second actress is yet to be decided.

More about the Desi Boyz franchise

Desi Boyz 2 will follow the 2011 romantic drama's legacy while portraying a different storyline with a new set of actors. The original film depicted the struggles of two Indian immigrants in the UK who turned to male escorting during financial difficulties.

In other news, Varun Dhawan is currently engaged in the production of his next film, tentatively titled Baby John. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were recently seen together in Ganapath while Ananya Panday last graced the screen in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement