The beloved duo of John Abraham and Akshay Kumar, famous for their roles in Desi Boyz will not be reprising their characters in the much-anticipated sequel. The sequel which has been tentatively titled Desi Boyzz 2 is set to take a new direction with a fresh cast.

Who will play the lead in Desi Boyz 2?

Varun Dhawan is said to be in talks to join the project and several media reports have revealed that he has been approached for another sequel post No Entry 2. For over a month, speculation has been rife about the sequel to the 2011 hit Desi Boyz starring Akshay and Abraham. Contrary to some rumours suggesting a locked script for Desi Boyz 2, other sources indicate a complete overhaul of the cast, ruling out the return of the original stars.

Insiders from a prominent media portal have disclosed that the cast for Desi Boyz 2 is still under finalisation and the completion of the scripting process is also pending. However, it's confirmed that John and Akshay won't be reprising their roles. Talks are underway to bring Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff on board for the lead roles which will bring a fresh narrative while retaining the familiar title.

Director Lakshya Raj Anand is at the helm of this sequel with discussions surrounding potential leading ladies. Ananya Panday is being considered for the role opposite Varun, but the second actress is yet to be decided.

More about the Desi Boyz franchise

Desi Boyz 2 will follow the 2011 romantic drama's legacy while portraying a different storyline with a new set of actors. The original film depicted the struggles of two Indian immigrants in the UK who turned to male escorting during financial difficulties.

In other news, Varun Dhawan is currently engaged in the production of his next film, tentatively titled Baby John. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon were recently seen together in Ganapath while Ananya Panday last graced the screen in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.