Tiku Talsania's Daughter Shikha Shares Actor's Health Update After His Brain Stroke: It Has Been An Emotional Time For...

Tiku Talsania Health Update: The actor suffered a brain stroke on the night of January 10 and was rushed to Mumbai's Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. It was earlier reported that his condition is critical. His daughter and actress Shikha Talsania has shared a health update about the 70-year-old actor.

Shikha Talsania shares a health update about her father

On January 12, Shikha Talsania took to her Instagram account to share an update on the health of her father. She assured fans that he was recovering well and also expressed gratitude for their concerns. This is the first time the actress has shared an update on her father's health.

A screengrab of Shikha Talsania's Instagram story | Image: Instagram



She wrote, “Thank for all your you prayers and concern. It's been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well." Shikha Talsania added, “We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love thats come our way in abundance”.

About Tiku Talsania's health scare

Tiku Talsania was last seen at a film screening in Mumbai on Friday night, where he was spotted greeting actor Rashami Desai. A video from the screening has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen happily greeting Rashami Desai. Rashami Desai had earlier told ANI that Tiku Talsania is under the observation of doctors.

A file photo of Tiku Talsania | Image: Instagram

"I met Tiku sir last night. I was so happy to meet him. Unfortunately, a couple of hours after our meeting, I got to know that he suffered a brain stroke and was taken to the hospital. I pray for his speedy recovery," Rashami said. Tiku Talsania is best known for his comic roles in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Ishq, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Hungama, and Dhamaal, among others. He also had a remarkable non-comic role in Devdas.