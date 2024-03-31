Turkish Envoy Calls Aamir Khan His Favourite Actor, Says He's Watched Laal Singh Chaddha 4 Times

Advertisement

Ambassador of Turkiye to India Firat Sunel has expressed his fondness for Bollywood. In a new interview, the diplomat mentioned that Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a remake of Forrest Gump, is one of his favourite movies. He also heaped praises on Aamir Khan as a performer,

You learn so much about India: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel on Bollywood movies

The 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed to negative reviews amid boycott calls on social media, something which appeared to have had an impact on its box office business. "I am a fan of Bollywood movies and my favourite actor is Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, I have watched this movie at least four times. It is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. But this movie, for me, is more successful than the original one," Sunel told PTI in an interview.

A poster of Laal Singh Chaddha | Image: IMDB

"When you watch Bollywood movies, you also see the Indian lifestyle and background. You learn so much about India and Indian people, so that's why Bollywood is getting more and more successful," he added.

Firat Sunel on similarities between India and Turkey

A file photo of Firat Sunel

The diplomat said Laal Singh Chaddha, which was also shot in Turkiye, made him realise about the many similarities between Indian and Turkish culture. To explain his point, Sunel talked about the opening scene of the movie where the titular hero, played by Khan, travelling in a train is seen offering golgappas to fellow passengers before having it himself. "This is normal for you and me, because it is a tradition. In Turkiye, we also offer food to people who are in proximity before we eat. But when somebody in America watches this movie, they wouldn't understand it.