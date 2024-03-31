Updated March 31st, 2024 at 22:16 IST
Turkish Envoy Calls Aamir Khan His Favourite Actor, Says He's Watched Laal Singh Chaddha 4 Times
Turkish Envoy Firat Sunel heaped praises on Bollywood movies, especially of the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ambassador of Turkiye to India Firat Sunel has expressed his fondness for Bollywood. In a new interview, the diplomat mentioned that Laal Singh Chaddha, which was a remake of Forrest Gump, is one of his favourite movies. He also heaped praises on Aamir Khan as a performer,
You learn so much about India: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel on Bollywood movies
The 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed to negative reviews amid boycott calls on social media, something which appeared to have had an impact on its box office business. "I am a fan of Bollywood movies and my favourite actor is Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha, I have watched this movie at least four times. It is an adaptation of Forrest Gump. But this movie, for me, is more successful than the original one," Sunel told PTI in an interview.
"When you watch Bollywood movies, you also see the Indian lifestyle and background. You learn so much about India and Indian people, so that's why Bollywood is getting more and more successful," he added.
Advertisement
Firat Sunel on similarities between India and Turkey
The diplomat said Laal Singh Chaddha, which was also shot in Turkiye, made him realise about the many similarities between Indian and Turkish culture. To explain his point, Sunel talked about the opening scene of the movie where the titular hero, played by Khan, travelling in a train is seen offering golgappas to fellow passengers before having it himself. "This is normal for you and me, because it is a tradition. In Turkiye, we also offer food to people who are in proximity before we eat. But when somebody in America watches this movie, they wouldn't understand it.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 22:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.