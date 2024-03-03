English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

TV Actress Nimrit Kaur Turned Down Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Role Due To Explicit Scenes

Choti Sarrdaarni actress Nimrit Kaur had to pass on the role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 as she didn’t feel comfortable with the script’s demand.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia
A file photo of Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia. | Image:Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who rose to fame with her TV show Choti Sarrdaarni, was set to make her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. However, it is learnt that she passed the role owing to the explicit scenes in the movie, helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film is the sequel to the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, an anthology found footage drama, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao.

Why did Nimrit Kaur turn down Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

An industry source said that as the film’s narrative got bolder with time, Nimrit had to pass on the role as she didn’t feel comfortable with the script’s demand. The source told IANS: "Nimrit Kaur has passed her role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 because of the explicit scenes in the film. When Ektaa R Kapoor went on to the television reality show Bigg Boss, she signed Nimrit Kaur for her upcoming movie as the lead actress for her Bollywood debut.”

(A file photo of Nimrat | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Nimrat | Image: Instagram)

The source further mentioned, “As the requirements of the film got bolder and more sensuous, the actress had to pass on the role as she was not comfortable doing intimate scenes.”

(A poster of LSD2 | Image: IMDb)

What do we know about Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2?

The makers, recently, released the motion poster featuring a neon colour palette with erotic elements. It gives the first glimpse of its intriguing story based on relationships in the modern era of the digitised world. The sequel naturally is highly anticipated after its first part broke new ground in storytelling in Hindi cinema with a highly experimental filmmaking approach.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, Love Sex aur Dhokha is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 19.

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

