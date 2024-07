Published 13:58 IST, July 16th 2024

Ulajh Trailer Out: Is Diplomat Janhvi Kapoor A Traitor? Actress On A Mission To Prove Her Innocence

Sudhanshu Saria's directorial Ulajh starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, is slated to hit the theatres on August 2.