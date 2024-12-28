Uorfi Javed Breaks Silence On Walking Out Of Samay Raina’s Show India's Got Latent, Reveals Being 'S**t Shamed'

Samay Raina's "talent" hunt show India’s Got Latent is available for viewing on YouTube has been trending ever since its release. Post it’s release, show is most talked about either for various talents showcased or for controversies. Recently, Uorfi Javed was the special guest had walked out from the show after derogatory remarks, has now responded to the controversy on social media.

Uorfi Javed finally broke her silence and addressed the controversy on Instagram. She took to the story section and wrote, “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage in front of so many people.”

“The next one was just trying to be cool, s**t shaming me comparing me to Mia Khalifa expressing his displeasure over my high body count. I was disgusted. I should’ve said something to these men but I didn’t cause the place I was at, everyone thought this was cool. No it’s not. It’s not cool”, she said.

What more did Uorfi say ?

Further revealing in her Instagram story, Uorfi said that whatever she said, was all about contestants and not about Samay Raina. She wrote, “Also in no way I blame @maisamayhoon! He is a friend, I’m talking about the contestants! The entire team came and consoled me. Samay has been nothing but nice to me since then”.

“Everyone who thinks I did paid pr on this, I never said anything to any media portal. This was infant of a live audience, I’ve not paid anyone write anything in favour of me or against anyone!”. For the unversed, Uorfi Javed had already appeared on the same show with Ashish Solanki.

