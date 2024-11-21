Published 15:27 IST, November 21st 2024
UP CM Yogi Attends The Sabarmati Report Screening, Declares Vikrant's Starrer Tax-Free In State
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the screening of Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report in Lucknow on Thursday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:51 IST, November 21st 2024