Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently shooting for Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th project with filmmaker KS Ravindra, recently celebrated an early birthday on the film's sets. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself cutting a three-tier cake on the sets of NBK109 along with the film's director. In the video, she could be seen feeding cake to her director upon cutting it. However, when the director tried to feed her the cake, the actress refused at first and later just took a little bite of it. The video is now going viral on social media.

Urvashi celebrates early birthday on sets of NBK109

Urvashi, who will celebrate her 30th birthday on February 25, rang in her special day a little early on sets of her upcoming film NBK 109. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle with the caption. "THANKS A MILLION MY #NBK109 🎥🎬 FILM FAMILY. "Expressing heartfelt gratitude. Your blessings during my birthday celebration mean the world to me. Thanks a million for making it so special."

In the video, she could be seen wearing denim pants paired with a satin shirt. She had tied her hair in a neat bun.

What do we know about NBK109?

NBK 109, starring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles, is an action romantic movie directed by KS Ravindra. The makers are yet to reveal the film's title and release date. However, it is scheduled to hit theaters sometime this year.

