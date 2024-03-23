Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie JNU, helmed by Vinay Sharma. As the release date is nearing, the actress visited Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, to seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla. The videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet.

Urvashi Rautela visits Ayodhay Ram Mandir

New agency ANI shared a set of two photos on its official X handle showcasing the actress offering prayers to Ram Lalla. In the images, we can see Urvasi in a yellow saree featuring embellished borders. She sported a natural makeup look and added bangles. In the background, we can see the idol of Ram Lalla decorated with flowers. "Actress Urvashi Rautela visits Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings for the success of her upcoming film," read the caption.

Actress Urvashi Rautela visits Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings for the success of her upcoming film.



Photo source: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Priest pic.twitter.com/DAFdseGjdD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

What do we know about JNU?

The actress essays the role of a university student in JNU: Jahangir National University. Opening up about the film, the actress told IANS, "I play a JNU student in the film. The film talks about how within the sanctum of education lies a concern, where some perceive a conspiracy to disrupt our nation's unity." The film co-stars Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Sonnalli Seygall. The music is composed by Aehmad Najeem, Vijay Verma, and Saaransh Maiden, while lyrics by Manthan, Deepak Sharma, Vinay Sharma, and Danish Rana, promising to offer a gripping soundtrack that complements its intense narrative. It will hit the theatres on April 5.

Apart from JNU, Urvashi also has NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. The film will mark her full-fledged acting debut in the Telugu industry. Earlier, she has only performed cameos in the films such as Waltair Veerayya, Agent, Bro and Skanda.