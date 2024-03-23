×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Urvashi Rautela Visits Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Ahead Of JNU Theatrical Release | Photos

Urvashi Rautela will be next seen in JNU: Jahangir National University and ahead of the release, she offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela at Ram Mandir | Image:ANI/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie JNU, helmed by Vinay Sharma. As the release date is nearing, the actress visited Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, to seek the blessings of Lord Ram Lalla. The videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet.

 

 

Urvashi Rautela visits Ayodhay Ram Mandir

New agency ANI shared a set of two photos on its official X handle showcasing the actress offering prayers to Ram Lalla. In the images, we can see Urvasi in a yellow saree featuring embellished borders. She sported a natural makeup look and added bangles. In the background, we can see the idol of Ram Lalla decorated with flowers. "Actress Urvashi Rautela visits Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings for the success of her upcoming film," read the caption.

 

What do we know about JNU?

The actress essays the role of a university student in JNU: Jahangir National University. Opening up about the film, the actress told IANS, "I play a JNU student in the film. The film talks about how within the sanctum of education lies a concern, where some perceive a conspiracy to disrupt our nation's unity." The film co-stars  Siddharth Bodke, Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, Rashmi Desai, Atul Pandey, and Sonnalli Seygall. The music is composed by Aehmad Najeem, Vijay Verma, and Saaransh Maiden, while lyrics by Manthan, Deepak Sharma, Vinay Sharma, and Danish Rana, promising to offer a gripping soundtrack that complements its intense narrative. It will hit the theatres on April 5.

 

 

Apart from JNU, Urvashi also has NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. The film will mark her full-fledged acting debut in the Telugu industry. Earlier, she has only performed cameos in the films such as Waltair Veerayya, Agent, Bro and Skanda. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

4 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

12 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

13 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

13 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

13 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

14 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

15 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

17 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

19 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

21 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

26 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

32 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

32 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo