Usha Uthup Reacts To Padma Bhushan Honour: Have Been Singing For The Last 54 Years…

Advertisement

Usha Uthup was one of the 17 dignitaries who were conferred with the Padma Bhushan honour, India’s third-highest civilian award. The singer got the recognition 2 years after she was conferred the Padma Shri. A day after the honours were announced, the Hari Om Hari hitmaker expressed gratitude for it.

Usha Uthup expresses gratitude for Padma honour

Speaking to ANI, the Hari Om Hari hitmaker said, "I got to know about it yesterday...it was a fantastic feeling, I still can't believe it is true. I'm grateful to God, I'm grateful to the govt and our country. I have been singing for the last 54 years and it feels so good when we get recognised...I want to thank my family, friends, musicians, technicians and the media..."

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry.

Advertisement

Usha Uthup among 17 Padma awardees

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Actor, and politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Advertisement

Indian cinema veterans Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma were among 132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 announced on the eve of Republic Day. Vyjayantimala, 90, and Chiranjeevi, 68, have been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.