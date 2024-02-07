English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Usha Uthup Reacts To Padma Bhushan Honour: Have Been Singing For The Last 54 Years…

Usha Uthup was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award among 17 other dignitaries this year. The singer has expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Usha Uthup
A file photo of Usha Uthup. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Usha Uthup was one of the 17 dignitaries who were conferred with the Padma Bhushan honour, India’s third-highest civilian award. The singer got the recognition 2 years after she was conferred the Padma Shri. A day after the honours were announced, the Hari Om Hari hitmaker expressed gratitude for it. 

Usha Uthup expresses gratitude for Padma honour 

Speaking to ANI, the Hari Om Hari hitmaker said, "I got to know about it yesterday...it was a fantastic feeling, I still can't believe it is true. I'm grateful to God, I'm grateful to the govt and our country. I have been singing for the last 54 years and it feels so good when we get recognised...I want to thank my family, friends, musicians, technicians and the media..."

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as Ramba Ho Ho, Hari Om Hari, Koi Yahan Aha, One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry.

Advertisement

Usha Uthup among 17 Padma awardees 

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Actor, and politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan. 

Advertisement

Indian cinema veterans Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma were among 132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 announced on the eve of Republic Day. Vyjayantimala, 90, and Chiranjeevi, 68, have been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement