Ustad Rashid Khan passes away: Sheykhar, Harshdeep Kaur, other celebs pay tribute to music maestro
Celebs such as Sheykhar, Harshdeep Kaur and others have paid tribute to the music maestroUstad Rashid Khan after he died
Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata died on Tuesday, January 9. "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM," an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said. Soon after the news broke, celebs such as singers Sonu Nigam, Sheykhar and Harshdeep Kaur, paid tribute to the maestro.
Celebs pay tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan
The musician was on ventilation and his health condition deteriorated following a cerebral attack last month. Since then his health started deteriorating. Now, celebs of the music industry have poured in tribute remembering the late maestro. Sheykhar took to his X handle and wrote, "The world of music is poorer today…we have lost one of the most precious people to have lit up our world with his immense talent and more. Importantly his beautiful soul… #ustadrashidkhan RIP."
Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle to pay tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan. Calling him the “pride of classical music of the country”, the singer penned a heartfelt note that read, “My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti.”
Harshdeep Kaur called Ustad Rashid Khan's passing a “huge loss to the world of music” and added that he will be remembered for his “excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in hearts forever”.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that this is a great loss for the entire music fraternity. "I heard about his death. This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more," she said. The mister added Khan will be given a gun salute and state honours before his last rites are performed on Wednesday.
Fans pay tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan
A fan grieved Ustad Rashid Khan's death and on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Ustad Rashid Khan. His contributions to Hindustani classical music were truly remarkable. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to resonate through the beautiful artistry he shared with the world. #UstadRashidKhan #OmShanti" Another called his demise, "A huge loss to the world of classical music".
Ustad Rashid Khan's body will be kept at a mortuary today and will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday, January 10, where his admirers can pay him last respects. The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
