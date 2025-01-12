Varun Dhawan Appears Down And Low After Baby John Debacle, Avoids Paps - Netizens Call Him 'Flop Hero'

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Baby John which failed to leave a mark at the box office. Co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the movie was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Theri. The movie received a tough competition with All Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule and managed to earn only ₹60.4 crore worldwide. Since then, the actor has been staying low-key and avoiding the paparazzi. Speaking of which, on Sunday, the actor was snapped at the airport, leaving the city probably to shoot for Border 2.

Varun Dhawan goes low-key at Mumbai airport

On January 12, Varun was snapped at the airport, looking dapper in a white T-shirt paired with denim pants and layered the outfit with a leather jacket. To accentuate his look, the actor added black tinted sunglasses. The is sporting a new look - a moustache and stubble beard. However, what grabbed our attention was the actor neither interacted with the paps nor posed for them. He simply said "Thank you" and entered the airport premises.

Soon after a paparazzo dropped the video, fans trolled the actor in the comment section. A user wrote, "He is very upset because of baby john box office." Another wrote, "Kya fayda nice look ka jis movie mein hoga flop kar dega." The third user wrote, "Flop actor, +overacting.. good for nothing..." The fourth user wrote, "Like the Border, he's in crisis after all those flops."

What's next for Varun Dhawan?