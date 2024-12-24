Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Keerthy Suresh Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of Baby John Release

Baby John is all set to hit the big screens on December 25. Ahead of the film's release, the team has been visiting religious places to seek divine blessings. Most recently, Varun Dhawan, Atlee and Keerthy Suresh were spotted at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Baby John spotted at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film Baby John, visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. Accompanied by Jawan director Atlee and the film's cast, Dhawan attended the Aarti ceremony and sought blessings ahead of the much-anticipated release.



Baby John team snapped at Ujjain temple | Image: X

Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Varun said, "It was a very good feeling offering prayers here at the temple. God is bigger than the film. I just prayed that people go and watch the movie."



Baby John to hit the big screens on Christmas 2024

Talking about his upcoming film, Baby John, the makers unveiled the film's trailer in grand style earlier this month. The three-minute-long trailer is all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action. Varun, with his thriller performance, stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.



Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film. Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25.