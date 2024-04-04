×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Varun Dhawan, Dad David Dhawan To Reunite For A Fourth Film - Release Date Locked

The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to be a masala entertainer and will mark Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's fourth collaboration.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan is slated to work with his father and director David Dhawan in his next. The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to be a masala entertainer and will mark their fourth collaboration after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1. The most recent information regarding the movie is that its producers, including TIPS Music chief executive Ramesh Taurani, have disclosed the much-awaited film's release date.

When is Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan’s film releasing?

The makers of the untitled project have decided to release the film on October 2, 2025, as stated in a press release. They have not disclosed any further information regarding the movie, other than the fact that Varun Dhawan is the lead actor and that David Dhawan is directing and producing the movie. It is scheduled to begin production in April 2024.

 

Varun Dhawan’s work front

In addition to this, Varun has a bunch of other projects lined up to release in the coming days. The actor will be a part of A Kaleeswaran’s Baby John, initially titled VD18. It also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Accompanying them are seasoned actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting characters. S Thaman is credited for the film’s music. 

He will be seen in the No Entry sequel alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljiit Dosanjh. Reportedly, the team is currently in the process of casting 10 female actors for the project. No Entry 2 will go on floors in December this year. Varun also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty. Additionally, the actor will also mark her web show debut with Citadel Hunny Bunny on Prime Video, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

