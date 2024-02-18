English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy, Actor's Wife Flaunts Baby Bump

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January 2021. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in Alibaug during Covid-19 pandemic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January 2021. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in Alibaug during Covid-19 pandemic. Now, they have announced their first pregnancy in a social media post. Natasha, who is fashion designer, is a few months into her pregnancy as in the monochrome photo, she had a visible baby bump. Sharing the post, the Baby John actor wrote, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love (sic).”

Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

  

Varun's adorable family picture

It is a happy moment for Varun Dhawan as he is expecting to be a father. In the social media post, he was planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. It seems like the parents-to-be are already preparing the baby's nursery as some soft toys could be seen in the background. Varun's beagle puppy Joey could also been seen in the photo besides him and Natasha. The pregnancy announcement post was soon flooded with loving messages from their friends and family members. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were among the first to congratulate the couple. 

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

 Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's love story

Varun and Natasha dated for a long time before getting married. Talking about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

On the work front, Varun is awaiting the release of his action film Baby John, set to release on May 31. He will also be seen in Citadel web series, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

