Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married this week in Goa, and the guests have started arriving to witness their union. Apart from their family, several Bollywood celebs, including Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, Bhumi Pednekar-Samiksha and Pragya Jaiswal. It seems Rakul and Jackky have not put any restrictions on their guests as Varun has shared a sneak peek of the couple's wedding venue and the hospitality.

How did Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani welcome their guest?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Varun shared a post of how he was welcomed at the luxurious venue by the couple. He showcased a tantalizing welcome drink - a red-coloured beverage - against the backdrop of a serene swimming pool.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Not just this, at the entrance they have placed a huge board that reads, "Bhagnani & Singh Family welcome you". Also, there are coconuts featuring their initials “R” and “J”.

(A viral photo from the venue | Image: Instagram)

According to sources, both Rakul and Jackky are very much into fitness, hence, the decision to have healthy food for their wedding. For the ultimate day, the couple will be having "gluten free, sugar free and healthy treats" along with other cuisines, keeping fitness in mind.

(A viral photo from the venue | Image: Instagram)

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani kick start pre-wedding festivities

The couple on February 19 kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with a haldi ceremony. According to a source close to IANS, the couple is having their sundowner Haldi ceremony in the luxurious ITC Grand Goa, near Arossim Beach. It will be attended by their families and friends, Varun-Natasha, Bhumi Pednekar-Samiksha, Esha Deol, Smriti Khanna and others.

Rakul and Jackky chose Goa as the venue as the two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location. After dating for a few years, they will be having an eco-friendly wedding and will skip the honeymoon. There will be no grand reception in Goa or Mumbai and the couple wishes to resume their work right after getting married.