As their film Badrinath Ki Dulhania turned seven on Sunday, Varun Dhawan shared a funny note stating that his co-star Alia Bhatt and director Shashank Khaitan had a great time working with him. Varun took to Instagram, where he reshared a moment from the 2017 film.

Varun Dhawan celebrates seven years of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The clip dropped by Varun Dhawan was originally shared by Dharma movies on the platform.

In the clip he wrote: “7 years back @shashankkhaitan and @aliabhatt had a great time working with me. I also enjoyed their company Badrinath Ki Dulhania.”

Varun Dhawan's post | Image: Instagram

He then shared a collage featuring him along with Alia and captioned it: “7 years of Badri & Vaidehi.”

Varun Dhawan's post | Image: Instagram

What's next for Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt?

Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a successor to the 2014 blockbuster Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It revolves around an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiancé.

The movie, revolved around Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt). Badri wants to marry Vaidehi, but she wants to pursue her dream of becoming an air hostess. The movie was a hit and was loved and applauded by the critics as well as the audience.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in ‘Baby John’, which serves as a remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri and the Indian adaptation of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Alia will be seen in Jigra.

(With inputs from agencies)