Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for the release of his film Baby John, has kicked off his next project. The actor is reuniting with her Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle to share an update about the film.

Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's script

Taking to his Instagram stories, Varun shared a photo of the script but with a twist. Since the film will be produced under the Dharma Productions banner, so he added the iconic music of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the image, we can see the script with the film's title written on it and at the side, we can see the logo of the production house. The text on the post read, "Nothing more exciting than a freshly printed script" and tagged director Shashank Khaitan and co-star Janhvi.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Upon seeing this, Janhvi re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories and added a sticker that reads, "So Excited".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari?

Starring Janhvi and Varun, the romcom is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Seeing the image, it seems soon they will meet for a reading session. The team is touted to start shooting for the film by the end of September as they are aiming to release it on April 18, 2025. The film will celebrate love and relationships. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Announcing the movie, the production house wrote, "Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Tulsi Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens! #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 18th April 2025!”

Meanwhile, Varun and Janhvi have worked together in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, a romantic drama, which revolves around a troubled married couple that go on a honeymoon and rediscovers each other with the help of history. Their chemistry was hailed by the audience.