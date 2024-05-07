Advertisement

2024 is shaping up to be quite the milestone year for actor Varun Dhawan. He is currently on the cusp of embracing fatherhood wife Natasha Dalal expecting their first child. Amid the same, Varun also has three big banner projects in his kitty, in different stages of development. The actor has now made headlines, owing to an unfavourable moment with the paparazzi, caught on camera.

Varun Dhawan snaps back at paparazzi



Varun Dhawan was recently spotted out and about in Mumbai. The actor was dressed casually in a fitted grey shirt paired with bright blue track pants. He was photographed heading to what was a doctor's appointment. Varun however, who is usually known to assume a playful demeanour with the paparazzi, got miffed with them as they latter followed him around.

As a matter of fact, he verbalised his disagreement, saying, "Doctor ke pas ja raha hu, tereko andar aana hai?" A rough translation of the statement reads, 'I am going to the doctor, do you want to come with?'. The tone used by Varun in the brief interaction, made it evident that he was not joking around. While some netizens reflected on how the paparazzi should respect the boundaries of privacy, other's called out the actor for taking an unparliamentary tone with the paps, who were simply doing their job.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Baby John



While on the personal front Varun is gearing up for fatherhood, professionally, the actor has as many as three projects in the pipeline. First among these, is Kalees' Baby John - a remake of Atlee's 2016 Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, Theri. Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is eyeing a release on May 31.

Varun has also just kickstarted filming for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature him once again, opposite his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Also in the works, is the follow up to 2005 Anees Bazmee hit No Entry, which will also star Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.