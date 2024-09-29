Published 12:43 IST, September 29th 2024
Vashu Bhagnani Non-Payment Controversy: Rakul Preet Evades Query, Walks Away From IIFA 2024
Vashu Bhagnani's daughter-in-law Rakul Preet Singh was put in the spot at IIFA 2024 and was asked about the father-in-law's financial controversy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rakul Preet Singh Evades Query On Father-In-Law Vashu Bhagnani | Image: Republic world
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:44 IST, September 29th 2024