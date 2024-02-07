Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

VD 18: Atlee Gets 8 Action Directors On Board For Varun Dhawan’s Next Action Film

Varun Dhawan will begin shooting for an action-packed sequences of VD 18 in March. The team will reportedly have eight action directors.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Varun Dhawan began his year on a high note by shooting for his entry song with hundreds of background dancers in Mumbai for his upcoming film VD 18. The film is produced by Jawan director Atlee. The song is composed by Thaman S and choreographed by Shobi Master. Now, it has been reported that Varun Dhawan will begin shooting for an action-packed scene for VD 18 in assistance of multiple action directors, reported Pinkvilla.

A file photo of Varun Dhawan | Image: Instagram

 

Jawan and James Bond action director to come on board for VD 18

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan will begin shooting for the action-packed sequences of VD 18 in March. "While the dramatic, romantic, comic portions have already been shot, it’s time for the real deal aka. Action now for Varun Dhawan. He has been prepping all along for this leg as the team intends to shoot all the action blocks of VD 18 over a period of 3 months. Atlee and Murad Khetani were always committed to hire the best technicians for the film and they have got 8 action directors for the thrilling and larger-than-life action blocks of this entertainer," revealed the source.

A file photo of Varun Dhawan | Image: Instagram

 

The ongoing schedule of VD 18 will include shooting for the big climax scene. "Of the 8 action directors, 4 are from India and 4 are from the West. The idea is to treat the audiences with a cinematic experience. Being Varun’s first action film, he is also committed to performing all the stunts himself without the help of body doubles," the source added.

A file photo of Varun Dhawan | Image: Instagram

 

Who are in the action team of VD 18?

Anl Arsu (Sultan, Kaththi, Kick, Singham 2, Rowdy Rathore), Anbarivu (KGF, KGF 2, Leo, Salaar, Indian 2, Kalki), Sunil Rodrigues (Sooryavanshi, Jawan, SherShaah, Pathaan), Yannick Ben (The Family Ma, Khuda Haafiz, Furie), Kaloyan Vodenicharov (No Time To Die, Theri, World War Z), Manohar Verma (Madras Café, Mardaani, Airlift), Paneer Selvam, and Bronwin October (Tomb Raider, Saaho, Warrior) are among the action team of VD 18, reported Pinkvilla.

