×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Vedaa: Sharvari Calls John 'Baap Of Action', Pens Heartfelt Note Over Positive Response For Teaser

Sharvari Wagh shared several stills from her upcoming film Vedaa and penned a heartfelt note expressing her happiness upon seeing a positive response to teaser.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vedaa
A still from Vedaa teaser. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sharvari Wagh is basking in the success of her recently released teaser of Vedaa, co-starring John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. In the film, the actress will be teaming with John to fight against the draconian system. Nikkhil Advani's directorial promised a cinematic spectacle to all the cinemagoers. Upon seeing the reviews, Sharvari penned a long gratitude note for the team and called Jon "Baap of action".

 

 

Sharvari Wagh pens a thank you note for Vedaa team

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharvari shared a series of stills from her upcoming film and started her note by writing, "Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer - I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done … years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt & introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well … the stars have to really align to get that one project .. that empowers you to deliver the best."

The actress, who is an outsider shared that she came to this "beautiful industry" with no backing, knowing well that every film that she'll do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive. "Along the way, I met mentors who I can truly call my guardian angels. Nikkhil sir you are my guiding light .. you believed in me .. you told me to have faith in myself and you gave me #Vedaa!," she continued. His confidence and the film Vedaa helped Sharvari to prove herself.

Advertisement

 

 

She thanked the producers for making her part of this "incredibly creative place" which she now calls her family. She also thanked John for everything. You are the baap of action and you have been my North Star through the filming. I’m glad I can now reach out to you and take your advice on almost everything," she added.

She concluded her long note by thanking everyone for the love and said "It'soverwhelming to see the teaser of #Vedaa trending at No 1! It’s surreal. I always wanted my journey to kick-start … and here it begins."

Advertisement

 

 

What else do we know about Vedaa?

Vedaa is a story of bravery and the power of one. A story of a young woman who fought back, steered, and championed by the one man she believed was her saviour, who became her weapon. It is also the story of a man who found himself in helping Vedaa find justice. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
IPL 2024 New Rules

IPL sign language feed

a few seconds ago
Ear piercing guide

Ear-piercing Guide

a minute ago
Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

2 minutes ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

2 minutes ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

2 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

4 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

5 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

5 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

5 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

6 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

6 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

11 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

11 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

13 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

13 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo