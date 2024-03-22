Advertisement

Sharvari Wagh is basking in the success of her recently released teaser of Vedaa, co-starring John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. In the film, the actress will be teaming with John to fight against the draconian system. Nikkhil Advani's directorial promised a cinematic spectacle to all the cinemagoers. Upon seeing the reviews, Sharvari penned a long gratitude note for the team and called Jon "Baap of action".

Sharvari Wagh pens a thank you note for Vedaa team

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sharvari shared a series of stills from her upcoming film and started her note by writing, "Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer - I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done … years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt & introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well … the stars have to really align to get that one project .. that empowers you to deliver the best."

The actress, who is an outsider shared that she came to this "beautiful industry" with no backing, knowing well that every film that she'll do has to be a hit or get acclaim for me to survive. "Along the way, I met mentors who I can truly call my guardian angels. Nikkhil sir you are my guiding light .. you believed in me .. you told me to have faith in myself and you gave me #Vedaa!," she continued. His confidence and the film Vedaa helped Sharvari to prove herself.

She thanked the producers for making her part of this "incredibly creative place" which she now calls her family. She also thanked John for everything. You are the baap of action and you have been my North Star through the filming. I’m glad I can now reach out to you and take your advice on almost everything," she added.

She concluded her long note by thanking everyone for the love and said "It'soverwhelming to see the teaser of #Vedaa trending at No 1! It’s surreal. I always wanted my journey to kick-start … and here it begins."

What else do we know about Vedaa?

Vedaa is a story of bravery and the power of one. A story of a young woman who fought back, steered, and championed by the one man she believed was her saviour, who became her weapon. It is also the story of a man who found himself in helping Vedaa find justice. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, the film is slated to hit the theatres on July 12.