sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 23:44 IST, August 14th 2024

Veteran actor Asha Parekh To Be Conferred With Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards distribution ceremony will take place on August 21 evening at the NSCI Dome at Worli in Mumbai.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Asha Parekh
Asha Parekh file photo | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:44 IST, August 14th 2024