Published 23:44 IST, August 14th 2024
Veteran actor Asha Parekh To Be Conferred With Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award
Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be honoured with the Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. The awards distribution ceremony will take place on August 21 evening at the NSCI Dome at Worli in Mumbai.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Asha Parekh file photo | Image: IMDb
