Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 00:28 IST

Veteran Actor Dev Anand's Vintage Lobby Cards, Song Booklets, More Memorabilia To Be Auctioned

From lobby cards and song booklets, several vintage memorabilia from Dev Anand films are all set to go on auction online and here's everything you need to know

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dev Anand
Dev Anand | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Legendary actor Dev Anand's rare film memorabilia is all set to go for an online auction. It will feature iconic pieces from classics like Baazi, C.I.D., Guide, and Johnny Mera Naam. The collection spans film publicity art, vintage photographic stills, posters, showcards, and song booklets.

More about the auction of Dev Anand’s memorabilia 

Included in the auction are gems like a set of sixteen rare Kala Bazaar and Johnny Mera Naam lobby cards, eight first-release black and white photographic stills from Guide and fifteen coloured stills from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The assortment extends to lesser-known films such as Aaram, Milap, Maya, Manzil, Kahin Aur Chal, Baarish, Baat Ek Raat Ki, Sarhad and Kinare Kinare.

Noteworthy items also comprise rare posters from Munimji, Milap, Sarhad, Maya, Manzil, Kinare Kinare, Guide, Gambler, Darling Darling and distinctive Indian collaged handmade showcards from Kala Pani and Amir Gharib. SMM Ausaja, Senior Spokesperson for deRivaz & Ives Film Department talked about the standout pieces in the auction.

Advertisement

He told IANS, “The small famous black and white silver gelatin photograph from Baazi, the Guide photographic publicity stills created for the international launch, the publicity and song booklets for Sarhad, the full set of Kala Bazaar Lobby Cards are some of the standout rare items of memorabilia in this auction.”

The highly anticipated online auction kicks off on February 8, 2024, on www.derivaz-ives.com and concludes on February 10.

Advertisement

More about Dev Anand

Dev Anand was known to be an imaginative and groundbreaking director in Indian cinema history and held a prominent role for over five decades in more than 110 films. Even beyond his passing, he continues to cast a significant influence on the Indian film fraternity. Dev Anand who redefined Stardom was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001 by the President of India.

Advertisement

From the mid-forties when he commenced his journey as a film actor until his demise, Dev Anand's cinematic career was a continuous exploration. The actor passed away on December 3. 2011.

With Inputs from IANS.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World24 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News37 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World39 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement