Legendary actor Dev Anand's rare film memorabilia is all set to go for an online auction. It will feature iconic pieces from classics like Baazi, C.I.D., Guide, and Johnny Mera Naam. The collection spans film publicity art, vintage photographic stills, posters, showcards, and song booklets.

More about the auction of Dev Anand’s memorabilia

Included in the auction are gems like a set of sixteen rare Kala Bazaar and Johnny Mera Naam lobby cards, eight first-release black and white photographic stills from Guide and fifteen coloured stills from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The assortment extends to lesser-known films such as Aaram, Milap, Maya, Manzil, Kahin Aur Chal, Baarish, Baat Ek Raat Ki, Sarhad and Kinare Kinare.

Noteworthy items also comprise rare posters from Munimji, Milap, Sarhad, Maya, Manzil, Kinare Kinare, Guide, Gambler, Darling Darling and distinctive Indian collaged handmade showcards from Kala Pani and Amir Gharib. SMM Ausaja, Senior Spokesperson for deRivaz & Ives Film Department talked about the standout pieces in the auction.

He told IANS, “The small famous black and white silver gelatin photograph from Baazi, the Guide photographic publicity stills created for the international launch, the publicity and song booklets for Sarhad, the full set of Kala Bazaar Lobby Cards are some of the standout rare items of memorabilia in this auction.”

The highly anticipated online auction kicks off on February 8, 2024, on www.derivaz-ives.com and concludes on February 10.

More about Dev Anand

Dev Anand was known to be an imaginative and groundbreaking director in Indian cinema history and held a prominent role for over five decades in more than 110 films. Even beyond his passing, he continues to cast a significant influence on the Indian film fraternity. Dev Anand who redefined Stardom was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001 by the President of India.

From the mid-forties when he commenced his journey as a film actor until his demise, Dev Anand's cinematic career was a continuous exploration. The actor passed away on December 3. 2011.

With Inputs from IANS.