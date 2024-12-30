Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Asha Bhosle's Tauba Tauba Performace, Calls The 91-year-old Singer 'Absolute Legend'

Asha Bhosle, a legendary singer, surprised the audience with an unforgettable performance during her concert in Dubai. The veteran singer, who is often credited for her versatility in music, charmed the audience by performing on the viral hook steps of Karan Aujla's hit song Tauba Tauba. The 91-year-old singer, dressed in a white saree, performed the signature dance move from the track. The song was originally performed by Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz, co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk and now he has reacted to Asha Bhosle dancing to his song.

Vicky Kaushal calls Asha Bhosle 'absolute legend'

Vicky Kaushal couldn't contain his excitement, and shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "What an absolute legend... Asha ji."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)



The official Instagram page of Dharma Productions also described the performance of Asha Bhosle at the concert as the moment "Tauba Tauba met timeless charm.

Fans flooded the comments section of Dharma Productions' post with heart emojis and fire symbols, celebrating the legendary singer's ability to adapt to new trends while preserving her timeless artistry.

How did Karan Aujla react to Asha Bhosle dancing to Tauba Tauba?

The song's original singer, Karan Aujla, also shared his gratitude on Instagram, calling the moment "truly iconic." He wrote, "@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, just performed Tauba Tauba... This song has received a lot of love and recognition, but this moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The Punjabi singer reflected on his humble beginnings, adding that seeing his song performed by a legend like Asha Bhosle was an inspiration to continue creating memorable melodies.