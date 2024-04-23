Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Sam Bahadur, is now onto his next project. The actor is currently filming for Chhava, in which he will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. As Vicky got busy with the shoot, his photos from the set of Chhava surfaced online on Tuesday, April 23.

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava

In the viral photos, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a tan ensemble with a red cloth tied around his waist. He is wearing rosary beads on his neck and wrists. The actor is sporting a long beard, moustache and grown hair for the look.

Director Laxman Utekar had said he was keen to explore the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the big screen. “We have seen many films on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but nobody knows how big a warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was, or his contribution towards the Maratha empire and to Maharashtra,” Utekar told PTI.

All you need to know about Chhava

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana-starrer film Chhava is a period drama and will see Vicky essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika).

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and Chaava marks their first big-screen collaboration. Directed by Utekar, the film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

