Vicky Kaushal turned 36 on Thursday, May 17, and on his special day, celebs from all corners took to social media to wish the actor. Now, on early Friday, Katrina Kaif offered a glimpse of how Vicky celebrated his birthday. Seeing the images, it seems the couple is still in London.

Inside Vicky Kaushal's 36th birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle, Katrina shared a set of three photos, revealing how Vicky kicked off his day with a cup of coffee and concluded with a cheesecake. In the first two photos, Vicky can be seen enjoying his morning sitting by the window in a white sweatshirt and jeans. The third photo seems to be from their intimate dinner in which he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and flaunting his million-dollar smile. In front of him, we can see a cheesecake with caramelised blueberry kept at a side. The plate is decorated with a candle and at the corner it is written Happy Birthday. In all the photos, the actor is sporting a heavy beard and long hair.

In the caption, Katrina just dropped a bunch of heart and cake emoticons. Soon after she dropped the post, the fans flooded the comment section teasing Katrina. A user wrote, "We thought you forgot your account password, but it turns out you forgot yourself." Another wrote, "When your wifey is your best photographer".

It is rumoured that the couple is in London as Katrina is pregnant. Speaking of which, a fan took notice of three cake and heart emoticons in the caption and wrote, "Why are there 3 hearts and 3 cakes?? Looks like she is hinting at a third member of the family."

How Sunny and Sham Kaushal wished Vicky on his birthday?

Both father-son duo shared throwback posts to which the Uri actor on his birthday. Sunny shared a childhood photo of the URI actor happily posing for the camera. It was followed by a recent photo of the actor in a similar pose. In front of him, we can see a cake while in the background a wall is decorated with 'Happy Birthday' balloons. "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla… Happy birthday cutie," read the caption.

Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt director, also shared a carousel post starting with a childhood photo in which he can be seen holding a sword. He is on the set of Kareena Kapoor starrer Asoka. In the next two photos, the actor is sporting a heavy beard and long hair. Wishing his son on the birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Puttar. Love u & proud of u. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always feel blessed to have u as my son. This photo was taken in 2001 on the sets of Asoka & only God knew that 23 years later u will be doing the sword fight in & as CHAAVA. Sab Rab di meher. Jor di jhappi."

Meanwhile, Vicky recently announced the film wrap of his next movie Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.