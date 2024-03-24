Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Chhava began shooting last year. The historical drama is directed by Laxman Utekar and marks the director's second collaboration with Vicky after the commercial success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The shoot of the film was interrupted briefly due to Vicky's arm injury but it seems like the actor is rearing up to be back on the set.



Vicky to gain muscle mass for Chhava

It has been reported that Vicky will gain over 20 kg muscle mass for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Chhava. A picture was shared by him on his Instagram stories recently in which he looked beefed up as he posed for a mirror selfie in the gym.



The picture showed his huge arms and frame, hinting that the bulking up phase for the role is going on well. Vicky wrote Chhava over the picture.

What is Chhava about?

While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for the warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika). The film is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films, and will be their first historical project.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen opposite Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the comedy entertainer Bad Newz. The film will hit the big screens on July 19.