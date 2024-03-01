Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Vicky Kaushal To Gain 25 Kg To Essay Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava

Vicky Kaushal has started to bulk up for his role in Chhava. The actor will undergo massive transformation for his role in the film with Rashmika.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal | Image:Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Chhava. Recently, the actor got injured while shooting for the film and spotted in Mumbai with an arm sling. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Vicky has gained over 20 kgs for Chhava.

Vicky Kaushal undergoes massive transformation for Chhava

As per a report by 123Telugu, Vicky Kaushal has bulked up for his role in Chhava. The actor has undergone massive transformation and makeover for his role. For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal will play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhava and to look fit for the part, he has decided to gain weight.

File photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: X

 

Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing screen for the first time with Rashmika Mandanna in the film. Chhava is directed by Lakshman Utekar. Vicky Kaushal has already started bulking up for the role and is going all out to gain muscle weight.

Vicky Kaushal works out with arm sling for Chhava

Vicky Kaushal has pushed the envelope for fitness by working out wearing an arm sling.

The actor then revealed that the recovery mode is on.

Vicky shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen doing crunches with a weight on his back. His arm seems to be fractured as it has an arm sling.

“When we cant run… We Walk… We don’t stop,” he captioned the clip, where he is seen finding it difficult to complete the set with one arm, yet he does it.

A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram

 

The next is a video, where he is seen in a closed glass cabin and has “110 degreec, recovery mode on.”

Vicky injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film Chhava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhava, the film is a period drama, where Vicky will be seen playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhava marks the second collaboration between Utekar and Vicky. The two have previously worked in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

Vicky will also be seen working with Anand Tiwari. The yet-untitled film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:41 IST

