Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 36th birthday today, May 16, and on this occasion, his brother Sunny Kaushal has dropped an adorable post. He has shared a throwback photo with a recent image, offering a sneak peek into the mid-nigh celebration.

How did Vicky Kaushal celebrate his 36th birthday?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny shared two photos - a then and now carousel post. He shared a childhood photo of the URI actor happily posing for the camera. It was followed by a recent photo of the actor in a similar pose. In front of him, we can see a cake while in the background a wall is decorated with 'Happy Birthday' balloons. "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla… Happy birthday cutie," read the caption.

(A file photo of Vicky Kaushal | Image: Instagram)

Earlier it was reported that Vicky and Katrina Kaif were holidaying in London and several photos of them went viral on the internet.

Sham Kaushal wishes 'puttar' Vicky with throwback photos

Taking to his Instagram, Sham Kaushal, a veteran stunt director, shared a carousel post starting with a childhood photo in which he can be seen holding a sword. He is on the set of Kareena Kapoor starrer Asoka. In the next two photos, the actor is sporting a heavy beard and long hair. Wishing his son on the birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Puttar. Love u & proud of u. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always feel blessed to have u as my son. This photo was taken in 2001 on the sets of Asoka & only God knew that 23 years later u will be doing the sword fight in & as CHAAVA. Sab Rab di meher. Jor di jhappi."

The actor will be next seen in Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Director Laxman Utekar is yet to announce the release date.