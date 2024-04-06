×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai, Shares A Photo

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will headline the upcoming historical drama movie Chhaava. Another schedule of the film has wrapped up on April 6.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vicky Kaushal is all set to headline the historical drama Chhaava. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. In the movie, the actor will essay the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a celebrated historical figure. This will mark Vicky’s first stint in a period drama movie. Recently, the actor shared a photo from the schedule wrap of the movie. 

Vicky Kaushal gears up for the next schedule of Chhaava 

Vicky Kaushal, who was recently seen in the theatrical film Sam Bahadur, wrapped up the Wai schedule of his upcoming film Chhaava on April 6. The actor took to the stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture showing a pool tub next to a tennis court. Vicky shared the photo with the caption: “What a schedule this has been. Wrap up on Wai, gearing up for the next one, Chhaava.”

A screengrab of Vicky Kaushal's post | Image: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram 

Wai is a town in the Satara district of Maharashtra and is located on the Krishna River. It was a prominent town during the Peshwa era and is also considered ‘Dakshin Kashi’ because of its more than 100 temples. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the shooting for the movie commenced in October 2023.

What is Chhaava about? 

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana-starrer film Chhaava is all set to roll the cameras and start its principal photography this month. The film is a period drama and will see Vicky essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While the film will be primarily focused on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s sacrifice, and his strategies for warfare, it will also explore a love angle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale (essayed by Rashmika).
 

File photo of Vicky Kaushal with Chhaava director | Image: Instagram 


 

A source told IANS, “The film after witnessing a delay, is all set to start its production in the month of October. Rashmika was always the first choice for the part and was locked after her look test." Chhaava will mark the second collaboration between Vicky and director Laxman Utekar after their super-successful Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films and will be their first historical project. 

(With inputs from IANS)

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:09 IST

