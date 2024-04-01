Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:37 IST
Video: Akshay Kumar Seeks Blessing From Jain Acharya Hansratna Suriji
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar participated in a special Jain ceremony to commemorate Shri Hansratna Suriji's 100th Masakshaman Parna.
Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, met with Shri Hansratna Suriji. The actor took part in a special Jain ceremony organised to honour Shri Suriji on March 31. Several photos and videos from the event is now going viral on social media.
Akshay Kumar seeks Shri Hansratna Suriji's blessings
Akshay Kumar participated in a special Jain ceremony to commemorate Shri Hansratna Suriji's 100th Masakshaman Parna, which included 100 maskhaman fasting. For those unfamiliar, 30 days is equivalent to one maskhaman. Akshay Kumar, who was dressed in a desi ensemble, was seen receiving blessings from Hansratna Suriji. Check out the photos and videos below.
Jain monk breaks 180-day fast
Jain monk Acharya Vijay Hansratna Surisvarji Maharaja completed his 180-day nirjala upvas (fast without water or food) on Sunday. From Adhoi Village in Gujarat's Kachchh district, he walked 850 kilometers barefoot to the city. On Sunday, a grand event was held at the NSCI Dome in Worli to commemorate the end of his fast, in which approximately 400 monks from across India took part. Akshay Kumar, a disciple of Acharya Vijay Hansratna Surisvarji Maharaja, attended the event to seek his guru's blessing.
Akshay Kumar's 2024 calendar
Akshay Kumar recently revealed a remarkable tradition he has upheld for 18 years Akshay has dedicated over 100 days for holidays, encompassing 52 Sundays, a 30-day summer break, 10 days devoted to birthdays, 10 days for Diwali festivities, and another 10 days to ring in the New Year.
Indulging in his work schedule, Akshay plans to engage in daily work shifts from Monday to Saturday, spanning 9 am to 6 pm. The actor is set to shoot for 4 to 5 films this year, including much-anticipated titles like Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. Additionally, he will be lending his time to around 20 brand shoots.
Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:37 IST
