After being impersonated by an unidentified individual on WhatsApp, Vidya Balan faced the same issue on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Responding to the development, the actress has now filed a case against the perpetrator under the Information Technology Act. The unidentified user has created fake Gmail and Instagram accounts in the actress' name and is using them for a fraudulent job offer scheme. As per ANI, Khar Police registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT on Monday, February 19.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan lodged an FIR against an unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and asking for money from people. An unknown person who created an identical Instagram ID asked people for money by assuring them of jobs. Khar Police has… — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Vidya Balan requests fans to report unauthorised Instagram account

Earlier in January, Vidya put out a statement against the fake handles on her Instagram stories. The actress had penned a note warning fans of any suspicious messages by an account in her name.

She wrote, “Hello everyone. First, it was a phone number and now someone is using this account @vidya.balan.pvt and reaching out to people as me. My team and I have ofcourse reported it but if you can do report the account as well, it will be of great help. This individual has reached out to a lot of my friends and colleagues pretending to be me. Please do not entertain and do report and block.”

What did Vidya Balan say when someone impersonated her on WhatsApp?

This came two days after Vidya complained about being impersonated by an unknown person on WhatsApp. The actress said that it is "sad" that she had to use a public platform like Instagram, where millions of people follow her, to bring this to light. She added this was the only other option because the person posing as she had been using the same display picture and name, making it a convincing ruse. She penned, “Hello Everyone, It is sad that this is happening and that I have to resort to Instagram. A person is using this number...and reaching out to people claiming to be me and is using my image as a WhatsApp DP as well. Please do not entertain any calls or messages from this person."