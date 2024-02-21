English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Vidya Balan Files FIR Against Perpetrator Who Made Fake Social Media Accounts In Her Name

The unidentified user has created fake Gmail and Instagram accounts in Vidya Balan's name and is using them for a fraudulent job offer scheme.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan | Image:Vidya Balan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After being impersonated by an unidentified individual on WhatsApp, Vidya Balan faced the same issue on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. Responding to the development, the actress has now filed a case against the perpetrator under the Information Technology Act. The unidentified user has created fake Gmail and Instagram accounts in the actress' name and is using them for a fraudulent job offer scheme. As per ANI, Khar Police registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT on Monday, February 19.

 

Vidya Balan requests fans to report unauthorised Instagram account

Earlier in January, Vidya put out a statement against the fake handles on her Instagram stories. The actress had penned a note warning fans of any suspicious messages by an account in her name. 

She wrote, “Hello everyone. First, it was a phone number and now someone is using this account @vidya.balan.pvt and reaching out to people as me. My team and I have ofcourse reported it but if you can do report the account as well, it will be of great help. This individual has reached out to a lot of my friends and colleagues pretending to be me. Please do not entertain and do report and block.”

Advertisement

What did Vidya Balan say when someone impersonated her on WhatsApp?

This came two days after Vidya complained about being impersonated by an unknown person on WhatsApp. The actress said that it is "sad" that she had to use a public platform like Instagram, where millions of people follow her, to bring this to light. She added this was the only other option because the person posing as she had been using the same display picture and name, making it a convincing ruse. She penned, “Hello Everyone, It is sad that this is happening and that I have to resort to Instagram. A person is using this number...and reaching out to people claiming to be me and is using my image as a WhatsApp DP as well. Please do not entertain any calls or messages from this person."

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

11 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

11 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

11 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

11 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

11 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

12 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

12 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

12 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

12 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-85 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. 9 Killed, Several Injured After Rickshaw Hit by Another Vehicle in Bihar

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Haaland comes to the rescue for Man City

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. UK businesses upbeat on economic outlook

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. SEBI uncovers $241 million accounting issue at ZEEL

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo