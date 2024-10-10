Published 12:20 IST, October 10th 2024
Vidya Balan Overjoyed To Be Back In Bhool Bhulaiyaa After 17 Yrs: It's Packed With Thrilling Horror
Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), expressed joy at being part of the film's third installment at the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 held at Jaipur's Raj Mandir cinema hall.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 prmotions | Image: Varinder Chawla
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:20 IST, October 10th 2024