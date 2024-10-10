sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 12:20 IST, October 10th 2024

Vidya Balan Overjoyed To Be Back In Bhool Bhulaiyaa After 17 Yrs: It's Packed With Thrilling Horror

Vidya Balan, who played Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), expressed joy at being part of the film's third installment at the trailer launch of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 held at Jaipur's Raj Mandir cinema hall.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 prmotions
Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 prmotions | Image: Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:20 IST, October 10th 2024