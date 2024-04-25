Advertisement

Vidya Balan, who recently featured in her first release of the year Do Aur Do Pyaar, spoke about Mollywood megastar Mammootty. Vidya, who has been quite picky with her films, talked about the Malayalam star's film choices. Mammooty recently played a closeted gay man in Jeo Baby's directorial film Kaathal - The Core, also starring Jyothika in the lead role. Vidya had much to say about this, also tying in her perspective on audience literacy.

Vidya Balan thinks Bollywood heroes are yet to rise to Mammootty's level

In a recent conversation with a YouTube channel, Vidya Balan recalled how when she watched Kaathal - The Core, she immediately reached out to Dulquer Salmaan to extend her compliments to his father. She said, "For the biggest superstar of Malayalam cinema to not only act in it, but also produce it, I don't think there's a bigger show of acceptance or support to the community, and then opening others' minds to the same."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vidya however, is rather sure of the fact that Bollywood's landscape will not be taking cue from this anytime soon. She added, "Unfortunately, I don't think any of our Hindi stars would be able to do a film like Kaathal." In the same breath, the actress expressed her fondness for Ayushmann Khurrana, who essayed the role of a gay man in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

Advertisement

Vidya Balan believes Kerala's audience is more literate

Doubling down on her stance, Vidya reasoned how the audience in Kerala, owing to their high literacy, are much more predisposed to be accepting of movies like Kaathal - The Core. She said, "We have to accept that it's a more literate audience in Kerala. That's a big difference. The texture of the lowest common denominator is very different in Kerala. I'm not taking away from him (Mammootty) that he did. But maybe it's a bit easier there. It is a reflection of his society. I think they'd be more open to something like this..."

Advertisement

Vidya also reflected how Mammootty taking on the risk to play a gay man on screen, whilst being so immensely revered among his audience, further speaks to his credibility. She added, "And they revere their actors like anything in the South. They worship them, especially the male superstars. So it's that much more credible that he went ahead and did it. He didn't think it'd be a reflection on my machismo. He's a much more secure actor." Vidya is currently filming for her next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.