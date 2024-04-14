×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Vidya Balan Shares What Makes Her And Siddharth Roy Kapur's Marriage Work

Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of her film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which explores the complexities of modern day relationships and marriage.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vidya Balan- Siddharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan- Siddharth Roy Kapur | Image:Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan is gearing up for the release of her relationship drama Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D Cruz and will hit the big screens on April 19. It explores the complexities of modern relationships and marriage. In an interview, ahead of the film’s release, Vidya shared the recipe of her successful marriage with  Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Every couple has their own unique mantra: Vidya Balan 

Vidya Balan revealed the “mantra” behind her successful marriage of nearly 12 years. The actress tied the knot with actor-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur on December 14, 2012. In a conversation with ANI, the Parineeta actress spoke about the importance of open communication in relationships. 

“I believe every couple has their own unique mantra, but in my opinion, if we openly communicate with each other about everything, it can be very helpful,” she said. Taking the example of her own marriage, Vidya shared, “Siddharth and I discuss everything, if someone feels bad or gets angry, or if there's love, we express it honestly to each other, which is very important. Sharing everything is crucial for a couple.” She also quipped that spending time with each other, “specially eating biryani” or small moments like these are of significance for a couple. 

A look back at Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s relationship 

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur got married in Mumbai on December 14, 2012, following a few years of courtship. During a media interaction the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress revealed that she first met her husband at an award ceremony in 2010. She also confessed that she developed a physical attraction for Siddharth, quoting him as the “most good-looking man”. The 45-year-old stated that she found him to be "secure" and that drew her closer to him. 

A file photo of Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur | Image: Varinder Chawla 

Vidya Balan headlines the upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It marks her feature film debut. Besides Do Aur Do Pyaar Vidya will also be seen in the third installment of the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2024. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.  

Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

