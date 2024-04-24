Advertisement

Vidya Malavade is gearing up to feature in the third season of Mismatched. Currently 51 years old, the actress critiqued the perceived shelf life of an actress in showbiz. She had her very own alarming anecdote to share.

Vidya Malavade was once approached to play Sidharth Malhotra's mother



In a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Vidya Malavade revealed how she was once approached to play Sidharth Malhotra's mother in a project. Though Vidya almost ended up revealing the name of the film in question she held herself back. While essaying a mother on screen was not really the issue, the alarming thing about this exchange was the fact that Sidharth Malhotra is just 12 years younger to her.

She said, "Some casting people who were casting for Sidharth Malhotra’s mother in some…I am not going to say where but in something and they called me and I was just…Really? Do you have no clue about what you must do? Some casting person, she was probably a new assistant or whatever. But I am like, ‘How? What is it? How is the brain working?' "

Vidya Malavade says Imtiaz Ali found her 'too glamorous'



Vidya Malavade is no stranger to rejections. She has faced it multiple times and has taken the experiences with a pinch of salt. Off late however, the same has begun to irk her. The same conversation saw the actress reveal how when Imtiaz Ali had been casting for the web series Dr Arora, she was tagged as "too glamorous" for the role in question.

In Vidya's words, they needed someone who looked like a "middle class housewife from the heartland of the country". It was only after she borrowed a saree from her house help and got a fresh set of photos taken, that she landed the part of Vaishali in the series.