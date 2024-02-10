English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Vidyut Jammwal Held By Railway Cops For Engaging In Risky Stunts

According to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vidyut Jammwal
Vidyut Jammwal | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday was taken into railway police custody in Mumbai reportedly for doing risky stunts. A picture of a pensive Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews.com. Another image shows him exiting the office premises.

According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No 1 at the Bandra railway station. According to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

Advertisement

Vidyut talks about his upcoming action film Crakk

Vidyut's next is the action film Crakk, billed as India's biggest sports action thriller. The film follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Advertisement

"The adrenaline-fuelled visual spectacle that we've created aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more... With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality," Vidyut Jammwal told reporters at the trailer launch of the film on Friday.

Advertisement

Vidyut says he fulfilling fans' demand with Crakk 

The movie also featuring Arjun Rampal, will release on February 23 on the big screens. The actor, who has created an identity as an action hero with films like Force, Commando series and Khuda Haafiz, said his fans often asked him to feature in a big budget film and he is doing just that with Crakk. "It all fell in place and felt right," he added. 

Advertisement

(With inputs from news agencies)
 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  4. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News28 minutes ago

  5. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement