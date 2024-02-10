Advertisement

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal on Saturday was taken into railway police custody in Mumbai reportedly for doing risky stunts. A picture of a pensive Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has surfaced on the website HelloMumbaiNews.com. Another image shows him exiting the office premises.

According to the website, the RPF office is located on platform No 1 at the Bandra railway station. According to sources, the actor was taken into custody reportedly for doing risky stunts, but there's been no official confirmation of the charge yet.

Vidyut talks about his upcoming action film Crakk

Vidyut's next is the action film Crakk, billed as India's biggest sports action thriller. The film follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

"The adrenaline-fuelled visual spectacle that we've created aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more... With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality," Vidyut Jammwal told reporters at the trailer launch of the film on Friday.

Vidyut says he fulfilling fans' demand with Crakk

The movie also featuring Arjun Rampal, will release on February 23 on the big screens. The actor, who has created an identity as an action hero with films like Force, Commando series and Khuda Haafiz, said his fans often asked him to feature in a big budget film and he is doing just that with Crakk. "It all fell in place and felt right," he added.

(With inputs from news agencies)

