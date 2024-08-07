sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 16:23 IST, August 7th 2024

Vignesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics 2024 Finals: Taapsee, Sonakshi, Other Celebs React

Several members of the Hindi film fraternity are expressing their displeasure against the decision and are also supporting Vignesh Phogat with words of praise.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vignesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics 2024 Finals
Vignesh Phogat Disqualified From Olympics 2024 Finals | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:23 IST, August 7th 2024