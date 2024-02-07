Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda headlined the 2022 film Liger. The film marked the actor’s debut in Bollywood. He featured in the film alongside Ananya Panday and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Despite the hype around the film, Liger bombed at the box office. The actor has now opened up about the film’s failure.

Vijay Deverakonda says there is nothing he can change about Liger

In a conversation with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda admitted that he gave his all for Liger, and was taken aback when the film did not do well. He admitted that he was keen on working with the director. However, he asserted that he had moved on from the setback.

An official poster of Liger | Image: IMDb

The actor stated, “I don’t think that there is anything I could change. It was a script that I liked and a director that I was very keen to work with. In hindsight, certain things about the film could have been better but there’s nothing I can change, and I don’t even think about changing it.”

Vijay Deverakonda says he saw a dip in energy after Liger's failure

A still from Liger | Image: IMDb

In the same conversation, the actor recalled going through a low phase when the film did not do well. He added, “Liger was a part of my life. I gave a few years to it and I moved on. That’s life. You keep doing things, some will work and some will not work” Vijay also shared, “A couple of days after that, you feel a dip in energy because for two years you’ve been giving so much energy to the film. But when the film is enjoyed and celebrated you feel a replenishment of that energy that you give a film. But once you find the next script that you love, the next bunch of people you’re excited about working with, you go ahead with life, and the energy comes back to you.”