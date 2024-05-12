Advertisement

Vijay Raaz is one of the best comic actors in the industry. While most of his characters are cherished, his role as Ganesh from Run (2004) headlined by Abhishek Bachchan remains a classic. In a new interview, the actor recalled being unsure of featuring in the movie.

Vijay Raaz recalls rejecting Run four times

In an interview with DNA, Vijay Raaz detailed how he landed a role in Run. He recalled being hesitant to do the movie and turning down the opportunity several times. While the film was not a success, the actor’s portrayal earned him applause.

A still of Vijay Varma in Run | Image: IMDb

In the interview, Vijay stated, “Main yeh (film) karna nahi chahta tha. Chaar baar mana karne ke baad phir se phone aa gaya (I wasn't interested in the film, and they called me even after rejecting it four times).” He also recollected asking for more money in the hopes that the makers would pull back the offer, but the plan backfired. He continued, “Jab unka phone aaya toh maine socha ek hi tarika hai paise zyada mang liye, aur woh mann gaye. Toh phir majboori mein maine woh film ki (When they called me, I asked for a raise in acting fee, and they agreed. So, I was obliged to do the film).” In the same conversation, the Kathal actor shared that even though he was unsure of doing the film, it remains one of the best experiences he has had so far.

Advertisement

Vijay Raaz to be seen in a cop role in Murder In Mahim

A still of Vijay Varma in Murder In Mahim | Image: IMDb

Vijay Raaz will play the role of a police officer in the upcoming psychological thriller Murder in Mahim. His character ranges from being aggressive to humane in parts. Talking about the same, the actor told IANS, “Characters lie in the scripts. But it is the artist's job to interpret, define, and redefine each character, pushing it to another limit. It was fun to explore his various shades; be it his humane side during the investigations or his aggressive side in his interpersonal relationship. He is indeed a cop who is strong but also has his vulnerabilities.”

Advertisement

The series Murder In Mahim is adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto. It was created by Raj Acharya and also stars Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.