Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Vijay Varma Reacts To Marriage Plans With Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma's niece recently asked him about his marriage plans with Lust Stories co-star and actresss Tamannaah Bhatia, to which he had a witty response.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma always manage to serve serious couple goals. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for quite some time now. Recently, the actor conducted a Q and A session on his Instagram handle to answer some of his fans questions. Amid all the questions, Vijay Varma's niece asked him about his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia, to which he had a quirky response.

Vijay Varma responds to his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma took to his social media handle to conduct a Q and A session. During the session, a fan who Vijay Varma introduced as his niece asked him about his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia. She wrote, "Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! (when are you getting married)."

 

Responding to the question, Vijay Varma wrote, "My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi."

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's love story

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the newest couple in town. The couple recently went public with their relationship. But did you know that their romance began in December 2022, when they went to Goa to celebrate the New Year together? Following that, internet users began to rally behind the new couple in town.

 

Rumours that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were dating first circulated in December 2022. The rumour gained traction after an alleged video of the two stars kissing at a Goa New Year's Eve party went viral online.

 

In June, Tamannaah finally went official with her relationship with Vijay in an interview.  When asked if their relationship blossomed while filming Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah said "Yes." Talking about Vijay Varma, she added, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything."
 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World24 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News31 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News37 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World40 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement