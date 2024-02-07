Advertisement

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for quite some time now. Recently, the actor conducted a Q and A session on his Instagram handle to answer some of his fans questions. Amid all the questions, Vijay Varma's niece asked him about his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia, to which he had a quirky response.

Vijay Varma responds to his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia

Vijay Varma took to his social media handle to conduct a Q and A session. During the session, a fan who Vijay Varma introduced as his niece asked him about his marriage plans with Tamannaah Bhatia. She wrote, "Kab Shaadi karre??!!!!! (when are you getting married)."

Responding to the question, Vijay Varma wrote, "My niece asking mom questions already (accompanied by a red goblin emoji) also I heard it in Hyderabadi."

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia's love story

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the newest couple in town. The couple recently went public with their relationship. But did you know that their romance began in December 2022, when they went to Goa to celebrate the New Year together? Following that, internet users began to rally behind the new couple in town.

Rumours that Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were dating first circulated in December 2022. The rumour gained traction after an alleged video of the two stars kissing at a Goa New Year's Eve party went viral online.

In June, Tamannaah finally went official with her relationship with Vijay in an interview. When asked if their relationship blossomed while filming Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah said "Yes." Talking about Vijay Varma, she added, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything."

