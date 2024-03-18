Advertisement

Vijay Varma is seemingly one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry as he is releasing the film back-to-back. Recently, he was seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Murder Mubaraq, and now he has announced a film wrap of Ul Jalool Ishq. Co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Naseeruddin Shah, the film is being produced by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. As the film wrapped the shoot, a party was hosted by the designer on Sunday, to celebrate the milestone and hard work of the crew.

Ul Jalool Ishq cast attends film wrap with their better halves

On March 17, celebs were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai for the film wrap party. Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia arrived hand-in-hand at the bash, looking all adorable. The actress wore a red satin dress with a plunging neckline, while Vija opted for a white shirt paired with jeans and a bomber jacket.

(Tamannaah-Vijay at Manish Malhotra's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Fatima, who is the leading lady in the film, looked pretty in a colourful bodycone dress. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah arrived with his better half Ratna Pathak Shah.

(Celebs at Manish Malhotra's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Bhardwaj-Rekha, director Resul Pookutty, and Punit Malhotra were also snapped at Manish Malhotra's residence last night for the bash.

(Celebs at Manish Malhotra's residence | Image: Varinder Chawla)

This is the third film of the production house STAGE5 Production, also starring Sharib Hashmi, among others.

Manish Malhotra shares inside photos from the bash

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish shared a series of photos offering a glimpse of his party. It seems the team of Ul Jalool Ishq had a great time, celebrating the milestone. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "It is a wonderful feeling as if the heart is near the music."

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, Fatima and Vijay first worked on the long pre-shooting schedule followed by more than two months of shooting for the film. The makers will soon announce the release date.