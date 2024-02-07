Advertisement

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane has announced that he will be bringing India's most audacious naval and maritime war operation called The Trident. The yet-to-be-titled film is going to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, who is currently in talks with IMAX to come on board as a partner. Details about the cast have still been kept under wraps.

What will be the new movie about?

The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy. Here a contingent of Naval bravehearts bombed the Karachi port and changed the course of the 1971 Bangladesh war for liberation. The operation was executed under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda.

Filmmaker #VikramadityaMotwane is set to helm #OperationTrident, a cinematic retelling of the daring Karachi Port bombing by Indian Naval ships during the 1971 war, promising a spectacular big-screen experience. Backed by #NikhilDwivedi. pic.twitter.com/x2xJFDtFxq — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 26, 2024

According to sources, two superstars have already been approached to play the respective parts of Yadav and Nanda. They have given their consent in principle. While the film is still in its initial stage, the pre-production has already started and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024.

Vikramaditya working on a cyber-thriller with Ananya

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya is working on a cyber thriller starring Ananya Panday. The movie is titles Cyber and has wrapped up filming already.

The film is eyeing 2024 release.

